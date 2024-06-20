Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Short Interest Up 5.9% in May

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 262,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 106.8% in the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 41,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,654 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 22.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 15.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 74.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 51,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.56.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of EEFT opened at $105.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $121.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.61.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.85 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.