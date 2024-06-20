Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,801 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $382,015,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,547 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 501.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,290,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,571,000 after buying an additional 1,909,731 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,424,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,154,000 after buying an additional 783,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3,481.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 799,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after buying an additional 776,997 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

