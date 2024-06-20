Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives $20.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.64.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXTR. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, June 10th.
EXTR stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25.
Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $211.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.
The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
Further Reading
