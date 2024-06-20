Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Farmland Partners Stock Performance
Farmland Partners stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.11 million, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.74.
Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 39.3% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 624,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,468,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,322,000 after acquiring an additional 68,105 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Farmland Partners
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.
