Fat Prophets Global Property Fund (ASX:FPP) Declares Final Dividend of $0.03

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund (ASX:FPP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.
Fat Prophets Global Property Fund Price Performance
Fat Prophets Global Property Fund Company Profile
Fat Prophets Global Property Fund is a real estate fund launched and managed by One Managed Investment Funds Limited. It invests in global listed REITs. Fat Prophets Global Property Fund was founded in 2017 and is domiciled in Australia.
