Financial Contrast: Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) versus ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Serve Robotics and ChargePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Serve Robotics N/A N/A N/A ChargePoint -93.05% -127.18% -36.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.8% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Serve Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of ChargePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Serve Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A ChargePoint 1 12 6 0 2.26

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Serve Robotics and ChargePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ChargePoint has a consensus price target of $4.96, suggesting a potential upside of 230.83%. Given ChargePoint’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than Serve Robotics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Serve Robotics and ChargePoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Serve Robotics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ChargePoint $483.65 million 1.31 -$457.61 million ($1.18) -1.27

Serve Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChargePoint.

About Serve Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023. Serve Robotics Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.