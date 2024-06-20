Financial Survey: GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) vs. Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) and Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Peraso, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 7 7 0 2.50 Peraso 0 0 2 0 3.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus target price of $60.62, suggesting a potential upside of 19.25%. Peraso has a consensus target price of $21.88, suggesting a potential upside of 1,473.74%. Given Peraso’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Peraso is more favorable than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLOBALFOUNDRIES $7.10 billion 3.98 $1.02 billion $1.62 31.38 Peraso $11.53 million 0.32 -$16.80 million ($21.15) -0.07

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Peraso’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Peraso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Peraso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLOBALFOUNDRIES 12.66% 8.78% 5.33% Peraso -135.95% -201.79% -118.81%

Risk & Volatility

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peraso has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of Peraso shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Peraso shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats Peraso on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules. It also provides accelerator engine products, comprising bandwidth engine for high-performance applications where throughput is critical; and quad partition rate, which allows for parallel accesses to multiple partitions of the memory simultaneously. Its mmWave products are used for various applications, such as multi-gigabit point-to-point (PtMP) wireless links; and fixed wireless access in the 5G operating bands, as well as consumer applications, such as wireless video streaming, and untethered augmented reality and virtual reality. The company also licenses intellectual property, as well as offers non-recurring engineering services. It markets its products through direct sales personnel, as well as sells representatives and distributors. The company was formerly knowns as MoSys, Inc. and changed its name to Peraso Inc. in December 2021. Peraso Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in San Jose, California.

