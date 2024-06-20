Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0055 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 43.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of TNSGF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Findev has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26.

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

