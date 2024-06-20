Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0055 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 43.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.
Findev Stock Performance
Shares of TNSGF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Findev has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26.
Findev Company Profile
