First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives C$18.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Al Mawani bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.58 per share, with a total value of C$72,900.00. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCR.UN opened at C$14.53 on Monday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

