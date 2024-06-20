First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 235 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,380 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $271.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

