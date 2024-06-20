First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 103.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,694 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Haleon were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLN. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $620,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Haleon by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,931,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,517 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Haleon by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,951,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812,040 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE HLN opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Research analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

