First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 33.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 53.9% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $263.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.47. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.20.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

