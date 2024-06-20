First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 19,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.0 %

PSX stock opened at $135.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.64 and its 200 day moving average is $144.06. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

