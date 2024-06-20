First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,587 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Autodesk alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,446 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,501 shares of company stock worth $11,714,162 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $244.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.12. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.