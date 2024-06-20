First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,559,000 after buying an additional 71,981 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

