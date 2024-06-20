First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.13% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth about $1,176,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 60,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 322,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 70,251 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,062,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after purchasing an additional 225,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 173,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 58,701 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

NYSE ALEX opened at $16.40 on Thursday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06.

Alexander & Baldwin Cuts Dividend

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALEX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALEX

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.