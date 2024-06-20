First Hawaiian Bank Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 181.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,401 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,739 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $732,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 32,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 528,384 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Walmart by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 5,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE WMT opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $67.87. The stock has a market cap of $543.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

