First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 144.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 129.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 97.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,431.1% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 55.6% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $173.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.60 and a 1 year high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Robert W. Baird upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ODFL

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.