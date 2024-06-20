First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $36,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.07.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL opened at $151.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $157.58.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

