First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.48 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,375,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 55,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 38,839 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,744,000 after acquiring an additional 181,594 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $282.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.18 and a 52-week high of $287.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LPL Financial

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.