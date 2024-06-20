First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.62 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,282 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $97.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

