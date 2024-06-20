First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $1,648,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after acquiring an additional 820,465 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,073.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,020,000 after acquiring an additional 371,648 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,239,198,000 after acquiring an additional 271,153 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $168,217,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $730.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $149.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $724.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $738.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.