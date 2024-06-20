First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.81 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 4.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.4 %

AMETEK stock opened at $170.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $186.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,690 shares of company stock valued at $642,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

