First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $1,154,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $2,942,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,433,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.56.

Shares of ECL opened at $243.29 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $245.26. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

