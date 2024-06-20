First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 77,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 53,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,569 shares of company stock worth $13,909,565. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $155.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.14. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

