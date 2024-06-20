First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSEW. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

BATS GSEW opened at $71.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $693.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.25.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

