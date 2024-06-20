First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.55 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,987 shares of company stock worth $10,283,347 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $407.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.27 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $424.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.