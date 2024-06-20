First Hawaiian Bank Increases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 113.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,126 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,716.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 178,349 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $76.31 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.51. The firm has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

