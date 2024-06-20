First Hawaiian Bank Makes New Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth $168,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.90.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:COR opened at $237.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.43. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.65 and a 12-month high of $246.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

