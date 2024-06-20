First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,530,000 after purchasing an additional 177,372 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after buying an additional 63,240 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,562,000 after buying an additional 671,704 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,317,000 after buying an additional 34,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 304,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,332,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $309.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $233.54 and a one year high of $309.91.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

