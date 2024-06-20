First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGXFree Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,273 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.07% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

