First Hawaiian Bank Sells 101 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $151.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $152.79.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

