First Hawaiian Bank Sells 12,575 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,575 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.42.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

