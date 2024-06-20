First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,591 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $196.25 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $206.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $178.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

