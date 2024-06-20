First Hawaiian Bank Sells 216 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $415,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after acquiring an additional 73,774 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,454,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $460.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.43. The stock has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

