First Hawaiian Bank Sells 271 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,343,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,326,000 after acquiring an additional 246,025 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,701,000 after acquiring an additional 106,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,799,000 after acquiring an additional 50,476 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,821,000 after acquiring an additional 69,830 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $273.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.54. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

