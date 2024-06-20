First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,767 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835,271 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,016,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,398,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,385 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $77.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.89. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.