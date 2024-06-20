First Hawaiian Bank Sells 287 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Globe Life by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $80.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $790,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Matthew Darden bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $536,860. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

