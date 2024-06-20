First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,792 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 20.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Honeywell International by 16.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.4 %

HON stock opened at $212.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $213.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.