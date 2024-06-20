First Hawaiian Bank Sells 456 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW stock opened at $278.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $171.30 and a one year high of $286.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.63.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,215 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,765 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

