First Hawaiian Bank Sells 5,099 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after buying an additional 3,023,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after buying an additional 2,472,866 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,281,000 after buying an additional 1,109,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,857,539 shares of company stock valued at $781,118,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $149.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.36 and a 200 day moving average of $106.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

