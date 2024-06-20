First Hawaiian Bank Sells 537 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,130 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,349 shares of company stock worth $2,401,693. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $88.48 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.94 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

