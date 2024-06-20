First Hawaiian Bank Sells 9,217 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,217 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $80.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

