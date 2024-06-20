First Hawaiian Bank Trims Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.40.

IQVIA stock opened at $212.83 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.28.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

