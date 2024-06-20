First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8,785.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after buying an additional 308,360 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,468,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,788,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,239.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $92.19 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $70.42 and a 52 week high of $97.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.