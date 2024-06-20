First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Trading 0.3% Higher

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.81. 57,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 64,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 227,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

