First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Trading 0.3% Higher

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.81. 57,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 64,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.
