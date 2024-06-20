First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Position Trimmed by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000.

FDL opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $39.02.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

