Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

PFO opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $8.57.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.