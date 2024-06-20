Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,442 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,581 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 616.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 258,920 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 421,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 44,805 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,915 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

