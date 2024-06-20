FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Raised to $74.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

FormFactor Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average of $45.40.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,266.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,266.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,515,418.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,154. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in FormFactor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

See Also

